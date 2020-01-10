“Seizing The Moment” on Morning Energy

Share this:

On January 6, 1919, the United States lost one of its most robust and ambitious presidents. He was the first president to win a Nobel Peace Prize, he was a war hero, and also was one of the earliest leaders of the Progressive Movement. His name, Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt. However, despite his many accomplishments his journey to the presidency came somewhat unexpectedly and by what some would also argue by, “fate”. However, once in office, Roosevelt seized moments and opportunities to make significant governmental changes which would help to positively define his presidency and also leave him with the reputation as being one of the most dynamic president in the White House history.

On Morning Energy we are going to dive deeper into the history of “Teddy” Roosevelt and how he was able to “seize the moment” despite the various challenges and setbacks in his life. Additionally, we will also be share ways that we can also working on “seizing the moment” in the various areas of your life.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!