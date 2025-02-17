Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Seminole Republican files bill to limit areas where corporate-owned housing is allowed

Posted on February 17, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share
rental
Home for rent. By xeni4ka via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

A bill filed by a Seminole Republican Representative Berny Jacques would limit where big corporations could own homes in Florida. 

He said the goal of the bill is to put people over profits. 

“As I go around in the district and knock on doors, I hear from young people and professionals who are down, because they don’t think they could ever get into homeownerships,” Jacque told WMNF.

HB 401 would allow local governments to designate land only for single-family homeownership.

That would prevent corporations from owning homes. 

Berny Jacques said he was inspired after hearing the housing struggles from his constituents. 

A report from the Tampa Bay Times shows large corporations own around 27 thousand homes in the Tampa Bay area.

“To me, it’s showing me that if somebody doesn’t address this quickly, we’re going to wake up one day, and there’s not going to be enough inventory left for an ordinary person to be able to get into homeownership,” Jacques said.

But Elizabeth Strom, a professor at the University of South Florida,  said the bill may have unintended consequences. 

“My worry is that to have legislation that is more restrictive of what can be built, and who can live in areas zoned for single-family homes, will ultimately make it harder for people seeking affordable housing,” Storm told WMNF.

Jacques said he expects to face pushback in the state legislature but remains optimistic. 

The regular legislative session starts March 4th. 

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Florida is gaining nearly 40 additional minutes of daylight during February

Clocks will spring ahead one hour on March 9, 2025,...

The Scoop: Mon. Feb. 17, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Roundup of WMNF news headlines including DOGE, FEMA, butterflies and...

Florida pollen
High February temperatures and Florida pollen jump started hay fever season

In Florida, plants are blooming earlier and for longer periods,...

Awards presented to educators, activists and officials

Local community activists are recognized with World Builder Awards. Lyfe...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Waking Hours
Player position: