Senate bill calls for study on AI’s effect on Florida workforce

Posted on April 15, 2025 • by Joshua Hightower
Florida Democrat Senator Tracie Davis speaks on Senate Bill 936 in Tuesday's Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development committee. Photo via screenshot from Florida Channel

On Tuesday, the Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development committee unanimously supported Senate Bill 936, which calls for a statewide study on how automation, AI (artificial intelligence), and robotics are affecting the Florida workforce.

Democratic Senator Tracie Davis filed the bill in February. This is the second time it received a unanimous vote, after being reported favorably in the Commerce and Tourism Committee in March.

A 2024 report from digital marketing agency Uncommon Logic, using U.S. Labor data, found Florida workers to be the most at risk for AI-related job displacement.  The Sunshine State had three metropolitan areas in the top five for AI-driven automation, with the Tampa Bay region ranked first.

Senator Davis’s bill tasks the Bureau of Workforce Statistics and Economic Research with conducting the study. The Bureau would submit its findings to state officials in December, with follow-up reports required every three years.

The legislation outlines several areas of focus.

Amongst them are demographics of workers vulnerable to job loss, the impact on wages, and potential job creation.  It also proposes reviving workforce training programs to help displaced workers.

The study would involve consultations with business leaders, industry representatives, and academic institutions with labor economics expertise. 

Democratic Representative Leonard Spencer filed a companion bill, HB 827, in the House in February. 

It currently awaits a vote in the Education and Employment committee.

