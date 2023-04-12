Senate Republicans support bill expanding affordable healthcare for kids

Share this:

A bill that advanced today in the state Senate would make more of Florida’s children eligible for affordable healthcare.

The bill, sponsored by Republican senator Alexis Calatayud, increases the income eligibility threshold for coverage under the Florida Kid Care program. The Kid Care program provides government-sponsored health insurance for children in low-income families.

“Too often, the welfare system punishes working parents by abruptly taking away government benefits when they earn a few extra dollars. No family should ever have to choose between a pay raise and their children’s healthcare, so we will make it easier for moms and dads to move from welfare to work, and on the way to their American dream.”

Calatayud describes the dramatic shift in pricing for parents that may make over 200% above the poverty line.

“For a single mom with one child that accepts a small raise that lifts her above 200%, she goes from paying $240 a year to $3,114 a year for her child’s healthcare.”

The chair of the committee, Republican Gayle Harrell, voiced her support for the bill.

“I would just like to say that you so much Senator Calatayud for this tremendous bill. We’ve had to make sure we had enough resources to do this, and I think it’s a great step forward for our children and our families.”

The bill was unanimously passed in the Senate subcommittee.