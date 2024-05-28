Senator Rick Scott urges hurricane preparedness in St. Pete Beach

Senator Rick Scott speaks in St Pete Beach // @SenRickScott X account

Hurricane Season starts this Saturday. Florida Senator Rick Scott visited St. Pete Beach Tuesday to urge residents to be prepared.

Scott, along with Pinellas County officials and law enforcement, is emphasizing the importance of hurricane safety.

The senator says residents should take heed of evacuation calls.

“Everybody, every first responder is going to do everything under the sun to keep you alive. But guess what? They can’t keep you alive if you’re foolish enough to stick around in harm’s way.”

Scott says the upcoming tax holiday for hurricane preparedness for items like generators and batteries beginning June 1st can help people plan for a storm.

Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters also gave an update on beach re-nourishment.

She says the projects are “not there yet”.

“Please, please, if you live on the barrier islands- take it seriously, because we don’t have the sand on the shoreline to protect the property and the infrastructure at this time.