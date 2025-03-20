Sevendials & My Neptune

In the 19th century, London’s West End area known as Seven Dials was notoriously dangerous and disreputable; not a safe place to be after dark. This darkness and danger provided the perfect inspiration for the dusky, foreboding sounds created by the new musical union now known as Sevendials.

Renowned musicians Mark Gemini Thwaite, Big Paul Ferguson and Chris Connelly, uninterested in resting on their collective laurels as members of Killing Joke, The Mission, Ministry, Revolting Cocks, Murder Inc, Mob Research and Peter Murphy, have united to create their debut album with brilliant songs, reflecting all the tension, angst and spiritual bankruptcy of the times, along with some brighter than neon dance compulsions: A Crash Course In Catastrophe.

A longtime friend of Life Elsewhere, Chris Connelly took time out from his hectic schedule to explain how three well-established musicians forged a new enterprising project – Sevendials. The always genial Connelly talks about the intricacies of making the album, the songs and the satisfaction of working alongside talented fellow musicians. He describes Big Paul Ferguson’s drums as iconic and thundering alongside Mark Gemini Thwaite’sweaponized guitar and programming, while Connelly’s lyrics and vocals could easily be classed as transcendent. With song titles, Zodiac Morals, Where The Wolves F*#K and Too High Too Live be prepared for a glorious experience in real, unabashed rock ’n’ roll!

My Neptune are a new discovery we want to share with you. This five-piece based out of New Orleans have produced an alarmingly brilliant long-player, Despina. Listening to their brooding yet gorgeous songs on repeat play is recommended. Kate Baxter’svocals and guitar are breathtaking. Veteran drummer, Steve Garofano’s rhythm is immaculate, especially with those wire brushes. Elizabeth Grubbs piano is perfectly emotive. On bass, Erica Keller clearly understands restrain – when needed. And Caitlin Strokosch’s cello is exceptional. Masterful production. Magnificent!