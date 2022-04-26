We mark sexual assault awareness month by speaking with the Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator at Veterans Affairs in Tampa

Share this:

April is sexual assault awareness month. On WMNF’s Tuesday Café, host Seán Kinane spoke with the Military Sexual Trauma coordinator at Veterans Affairs in Tampa, Dr. Amber Hudspith.

The VA is also recognizing “Military Sexual Trauma month.

We talked about the scale of the problem and what signs are that people can look for.

Dr. Hudspith shared her direct phone number at the VA, 813-631-2583.

Some other resources are the Hot Peach Pages directory, NAMI, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and VA’s MST-related services.

Listen to the full show here:

Watch the interview here:

Mayors of Pinellas beach communities

On the show, we also heard part of a forum with mayors from Pinellas County beach communities.

It was hosted by The Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions (ISPS) at St. Petersburg College and the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce.

We heard from Mayors Bill Queen of North Redington Beach, Marybeth Henderson of Redington Shores, Tyler Payne of Treasure Island, Al Johnson of St. Pete Beach, David Will of Redington Beach, Sam Henderson of Gulfport and John Hendricks of Madeira Beach.

Tampa lunch counter sit-ins in 1960

We also heard from an author who is putting on the finishing touches to a new play about the Tampa lunch counter sit-ins in 1960. The host of WMNF’s Sunday Simcha, Joy Katzen-Guthrie, shared an interview she did with playwright Mark Leib.