“Shooting For The Stars” on Morning Energy

It has been said to, “Reach for the stars and you will get to the moon”. It has also been said to “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss you will land among the stars“. In summary, these inspiring phrases refer to having high aims and ambition. However, often along our journey towards achieving our goals we may stumble as a result of challenges. However, despite these challenges, we must remind ourselves that “when one door closes, another will open”.

On Morning Energy we are going to spending time sharing useful information about the value of reaching for stars even when times are hard.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!