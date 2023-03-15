Sierra Club’s Walter Smith on environmental justice and going beyond coal

Share this:

Minority communities often bear the biggest burden from environmental problems, something Walter L. Smith is combating in his work for the Florida Sierra Club. Smith is the Tampa representative for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign, which is aimed at ending carbon fuel energy sources. He’s also a longtime member of the WMNF family as host of the weekly Sunday Forum show.

Walter also spent a decade in South Africa, where he became friends with the late great Nelson Mandela as he led the nation out of apartheid.

To listen to the entire show, click the link below, go to the archives here or click the link below or search for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.