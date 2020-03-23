Some WMNF Community Partner Food Donors who remain open for take-out orders

Share this:

These are some of WMNF’s Community Partner Food Donors who remain open for take-out orders

Please know the situation may change daily, but we will try to update, as information becomes available. If you choose to order from one of these restaurants, please let the good folks there know 88.5FM supports them in this current crisis & we’re doing what we can to help, by posting this blog. Be well & wash your hands for at least 20 seconds!! Current partners can send info for posting to missjulie@wmnf.org – Here’s the list, as of 3/23/2020:

Birdrock Taco Shack is open for take-out Tuesday thru Saturday 11AM to 8PM

Grubhub or Bite Squad can deliver porchside -Dave @birdrocktacoshack

1004 10th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 – 941-545-9966

Cass Street Deli – 1331W Cass St, Tampa 33603 – 813-609-6316 – Serving breakfast & lunch from 10am – 3pm daily. Available for pick-up or short distance delivery from Chef Suzanne Crouch, Uber Eats or Door Dash

Menu at CASSSTREETDELI.COM & “SPECIALS” menu available on Instagram story

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café – 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa 33603 – 813-234-1000 is still open during normal business hours with one consolidated menu and alcohol for curbside pickup, bicycle delivery in the Heights with the Heights Citizens Bicycle Brigade, and Ubereats.com.

All EVOS locations are open for take-out and delivery. Our delivery partners (mainly UberEats, Doordash but also Postmates and Bite Squad) are offering reduced/no delivery fees. Team Members may deliver large office orders/caterings within a 10-mile radius of stores. Right now we continue to be open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm but the closing times vary depending on the local situation.

EVOS Carrollwood – 10205 Lake Carroll Way, Tampa 33618 – 813-969-3867

EVOS South Tampa – 609 S Howard Ave, Tampa 33606 – 813-258-3867

EVOS St. Petersburg – 2631 4th St. N., St Petersburg 33704 – 727-571-3867

A link to EVOS menus and ordering buttons: https://evos.com/menus/

Mr Dunderbaks 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd – New Tampa, 33613 – 813-977-4104

Open 11:30 to 7:00pm every day for take-out – We have a full deli – meats and cheeses, bread local and imported. They fill all growlers. It does not have to be a Dunder growler, also an extensive bottle beer collection. All to go!

Mother Kombucha – 4360 28th St N · St Petersburg, FL 33714 – motherkorders@outlook.com – 727-767-0408

Mother is still delivering but also offering a will call discount to larger orders that are picked up from the brewery. Pickup times are 8:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Friday. Please specify that you are ordering for will call and let them know when the order can be picked up.

New World Brewery – 810 E Skagway Ave, Tampa 33604 – 813-304-0460

Pickup only – Also utilizing Heights Bike Brigade – Order on-line at https://newworldtampa.com/store

Wednesday through Sunday 4pm until 9pm – Pizza, wings, dips, salads, beer…

Revolution Ice Cream Co. will be doing delivery and curbside 5-9pm daily

813- 513-5053 – 6701 N Florida Ave, Tampa

Zen Forrest, 4148 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, 34653 – 727-372-9545 (Closed Sundays)

Will have curb side pick-up dinner 4pm to 8pm – You can visit zenforrest.com or Facebook page for special deals

CLOSED Partners , as of 3/23/2020 – Please check websites or call, as this may change daily:

Skipper’s Smokehouse – Closed for 2 weeks, as of today – Monday, 3/23

Check www.skipperssmokehouse.com for updates or try calling 813-971-0666 after 4/6/2020