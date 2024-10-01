SOTD 10/1/24: Free Energy by Bananagun

There is something going on in Melbourne, Australia. We don’t know exactly what it is, but we like it. Melbourne has a vibrant music scene, with many well-known and emerging rock acts across various sub-genres. These include giants like AC/DC, but new and exciting acts like King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Amyl and The Sniffers and Courtney Barnett.

The WMNF Song of the Day is “Free Energy” by Bananagun, artists from, you guessed it, Melborune, Australia.

“Free Energy” by Bananagun is a vibrant and eclectic track from their album Why is the Colour of the Sky?. The song blends elements of psychedelic rock, funk, and world music, creating a unique and energetic sound. The lyrics explore themes of universal connection and the inherent energy within all things, with lines like “Is this the content of sub-continental keep? Primordial accordion as in the wind eternal power of the now”.

Why is the Colour of the Sky? comes out November 8, 2024: https://bananagun.bandcamp.com/album/why-is-the-colour-of-the-sky