SOTD 10/10/24: Protection by Massive Attack

At this time we all need protection from hurricane Milton and its aftermath.
The WMNF Song of the Day for October 10, 2024 is Protection by Massive Attack.
Massive Attack is playing III Points Miami on October 18, 2024.
