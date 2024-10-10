HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
Back
HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!

SOTD 10/10/24: Protection by Massive Attack

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

At this time we all need protection from hurricane Milton and its aftermath.

The WMNF Song of the Day for October 10, 2024 is Protection by Massive Attack.

Massive Attack is playing III Points Miami on October 18, 2024.

You may also like

SOTD 10/9/24: People Get Ready by Aretha Franklin

Whether you are evacuating or preparing your home for the...

SOTD 10/8/24: It’s A Hard Rain Gonna Fall

We interrupt our previously scheduled WMNF Song of the Day...

SOTD 10/7/24: St. Thomas performed by Louis Stewart with Jim Hall

The WMNF Song of the Day is a delightful live...

Counting The True Costs Of War – Gaza Update. Antisocial – Boundaries Erased.

Norman Solomon – War Made Invisible: How America Hides The...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Did you make it to the Tom Petty Birthday Tribute? 🎶🎸 With Hurricane Milton on everyone’s mind, we hope these photos bring a little joy and a brief escape. Big thanks to Skipper’s Smokehouse for hosting such a fun night, and a special shoutout to John Mazz for the incredible shots! 📸🙌 We’re grateful for our community - feel free to share your photos in the comments below. Stay safe, everyone! 💖 #WMNF #Events #Community #TomPetty #GratefulMoments #LiveMusic Are you prepped for Hurricane Milton? We are here for you. CLICK HURRICANE MILTON UPDATES LINK IN BIO. #wmnf #news #HurricaneMilton #Hurricaneprep #weatherupdate 📸 This #TBT is a special one as we look back at one of our most anticipated events of the year the WMNF 45th Birthday Bash! 🎉 Huge thank you to Jimi Camastro for capturing the amazing moments — your photos are fantastic! For everyone who joined us, your presence made it unforgettable. We’d love to see the highlights from your perspective! Feel free to share your photos from the event in the comments below. See you all at the next one! 🥳 #EventRecap #CommunityMemories #WMNFEvents This fall, you have the power to spark change during the Cartober vehicle donation campaign. When you donate your car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or boat to WMNF, the proceeds from your sale will support community radio, and it won’t require anything more from you: we pick it up for free, and we supply all the necessary paperwork for your tax-deductible gift. #Cartober2024 #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT 🐾 Join Duncan Strauss on Talking Animals Radio Show Oct. 2 at 11am with guest Melissa Zepeda, a passionate animal rights attorney! 🎙️ She'll discuss Amendment 2 and her stance against it. CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE or catch the show via 88.5 FM on your radio dial! 🌱 #AnimalRights #TalkingAnimals #TampaBayVegFest #WMNF #Amendment2
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Big Gay Radio Show
Player position: