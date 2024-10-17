SOTD 10/17/24: Sugar Into Water by Chuck Prophet

Chuck Prophet. The singer songwriter has performed numerous WMNF special shows. He has played multiple WMNF Tropical Heatwaves going back almost 25 years. He participated in the WMNF Tropical Heatwave Cruise. And the WMNF Song of the Day for October 17, 2024 is Chuck Prophet’s Sugar Into Water a single from his new album Wake the Dead.

Wake The Dead is California singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer Chuck Prophet’s new collaborative album with Cumbia group ¿Qiensave? An extraordinary and unlikely pairing, Prophet and ¿Qiensave? blend seamlessly together as the collection dives headfirst into the world of Cumbia music, which consumed and comforted Prophet during a recent bout with stage four lymphoma and subsequent recovery.

The result is a profoundly adventurous celebration of life that balances hope and fear in equal measure, a rich and exultant meditation on what really matters from an artist who always manages to find the light, even in the face of the most oppressing darkness.

The songs are intoxicatingly rhythmic, all but demanding you move your body while you listen, with arrangements that blur the lines between tradition and innovation, between past and present, between cultures and countries. There are flashes of rock and roll, punk, surf, and soul, all filtered through the streets of San Francisco and wrapped up in the rich legacy of a genre that traces its roots back hundreds of years and thousands of miles.

Wake the Dead drops October 25, 2024.