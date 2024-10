The WMNF Song of the Day for October 22, 2024 is Origami Crane by Arcadia Grey. They describe themselves as “Chicago based Midwest Shine Punk”. You should totally stream their new album, Casually Crashing. Or buy it digitally or vinyl on Bandcamp.

Arcadia Grey are playing Emo Night Tampa show Tonight (Tuesday) at Hooch and Hive with Michael Cera Palin, Kerosene Heights, and Leisure Hour.