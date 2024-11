The WMNF Song of the Day is Dragonfly by Samantha Crain.

In keeping with WMNF’s mission, November is Indigenous People Month here at WMNF and we aim to play songs by and about native people. On air today and throughout the month you’ll hear songs like this one by indigenous artists.

Samantha Crain is a Choctaw songwriter, musician, producer, and singer from Oklahoma, signed with Real Kind Records. Crain is the winner of 3 NAMMYs (Native American Music Awards) and an Indigenous Music Award.