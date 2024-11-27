Donate Now!
SOTD 11/27/24: Magic Taxi by Andrew Gabbard

Posted on November 27, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
If the day before Thanksgiving is the most heavily travelled day of the year, as some estimates claim, then many would do well to have a form of transportation that is not limited by mere physical laws. A supernatural Uber, perhaps. Or maybe a Magic Taxi.

The WMNF Song of the Day for November 27, 2024 is Magic Taxi by Andrew Gabbard.

You find Andrew Gabbard in his creative prime on this astral road trip, collecting songs like a cosmic traveler hitching a ride. “Ramble & Rave On!,” Andrew’s third solo LP, sounds like the kind of weathered tattoo you’d see etched on a barfly’s forearm as he slams another drink in a dive. Like its title, the record feels like something that’s always been around; a trusty mixtape that everyone can agree on. ‘Ramble & Rave On!’ is Andrew’s most personal album yet, it finds him journeying between his worlds as a touring & studio musician/vocalist for The Black Keys, as a songwriter with his head-in-the-stars, and as the man in his home with the people he holds dearest and with the studio where he brings it all together. It is clear that Andrew finds himself at this prolific point in his career completely beholden to songs, to their absolute power, and to their otherworldly ability to connect. He has mastered his craft, and proves throughout the course of this album that he can truly make a pitstop stop at every genre.

