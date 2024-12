This week is Holiday Week here at WMNF Song of the Day!

The WMNF Song of the Day for Monday December 23, 2024 is Hey! Merry Christmas! by The Mavericks!

WMNF faves The Mavericks have a special blend of Americana, rock & roll, country, R&B mixed with Tex-Mex twang, Cuban rhythms, Jamaican ska, and other Latin influences. The former WMNF SOTDers bring us the first holiday song of 2024 with Hey! Merry Christmas!, the title track from their 2018 Christmas album.