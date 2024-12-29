SOTD 12/29/24: Hanuka by Sarah Aroeste

Special extra SOTD this week for Hanukkah!

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 28, 2024 is Hanuka by Sarah Aroeste.

Aroeste writes and sings in Ladino, the Judeo-Spanish dialect that originated by Spanish Jews after their expulsion from Spain in 1492. Hanuka is from Aroeste’s 2021 album Hanuká!, the first all-ladino Hanukkah album.

Joy from Sunday Simcha has the opportunity to interview Aroeste in 2021 and will share on Sunday Simcha between 2pm and 3pm today.

Chag Hanukkah sameach!