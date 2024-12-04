SOTD 12/4/24: Dig Your Man by Peter McPoland

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 4, 2024 is Dig Your Man by Peter McPoland. He is playing Crowbar Saturday, December 7.

At just 20 years old, Peter McPoland creates the kind of finespun folk-pop that feels both beautifully lived-in and undeniably original. McPoland picked up guitar at the age of 14 and taught himself to play, finding lessons to be too regimented. Within a year he’d started writing his own songs, mining inspiration from folk artists like John Prine and Gregory Alan Isakov. As shown on breakout hits like his self-released single “Romeo & Juliet,” the Texas-bred artist has an incredible gift for capturing the most nuanced emotional experiences, then bringing that expression to life in idiosyncratic detail.

https://www.instagram.com/petermcpoland