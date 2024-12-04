Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 12/4/24: Dig Your Man by Peter McPoland

Posted on December 4, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 4, 2024 is Dig Your Man by Peter McPoland. He is playing Crowbar Saturday, December 7.

At just 20 years old, Peter McPoland creates the kind of finespun folk-pop that feels both beautifully lived-in and undeniably original. McPoland picked up guitar at the age of 14 and taught himself to play, finding lessons to be too regimented. Within a year he’d started writing his own songs, mining inspiration from folk artists like John Prine and Gregory Alan Isakov. As shown on breakout hits like his self-released single “Romeo & Juliet,” the Texas-bred artist has an incredible gift for capturing the most nuanced emotional experiences, then bringing that expression to life in idiosyncratic detail.

https://www.instagram.com/petermcpoland

Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD 12/3/24: Guilty by Association by Universal Funk Orchestra

The WMNF Song of the Day for Tuesday December 3,...

SOTD 12/2/24: Act Two: Broken Records by Bradford Blackburn feat. The Ben Rosenblum Trio

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 2, 2024...

SOTD 11/29/24 Hands On Me by J.IN.X

The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday, November 29,...

“The Little Things” on Morning Energy

“Sometimes the little things in life mean the most” Ellen Hopkins Opinion...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Wednesday
Player position: