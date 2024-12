The WMNF Song of the Day for Monday December 9, 2024 is Ignition, Sneakers by Lia Kohl.

Lia Kohl is a cellist, composer, and sound artist based in Chicago. Her work centers curiosity and patience, an exploration of the mundane and profound possibilities of sound.

Ignition, Sneakers is off Kohl’s most recent album, Normal Sounds, which has an album cover captivating in its simplicity.

More: https://liairenekohl.com/