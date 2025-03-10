SOTD 3/10/25: Sweet by The Nancys

During March WMNF celebrates the Women’s Month. Read about this impact of women in the last decade of music. And all this week WMNF SOTD is going to feature women and bands with women.

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 10, 2025 is “Sweet” by The Nancys, a Gainesville, FL alt pop band.

Sweet—a dreamy yet gut-wrenching track that encapsulates the aching realization that you’d do anything to hold onto someone. With wistful melodies, swirling guitars, and confessional lyrics, Sweet captures the desperation of clinging to a love that’s already fading.

“Sweet” delves into the bittersweet reflection of a relationship that once felt all-consuming. The Nancys explore themes of infatuation, desperation, and longing, pleading “I’ll feed you sugar, I’ll keep it sweet / Turn out my pockets, rot out my teeth”. Sweet perfectly embodies The Nancys’ ability to turn emotional turmoil into something both cathartic and beautiful.

The Nancys have an upcoming album called Tell Me to Be and they are playing Gainesville Indie Night on March 29, with recent SOTDers Rohna and Madwoman.

Follow The Nancys here.

The Nancys have a new video!

