SOTD 3/11/25: Big Wheel by Shannon and the Clams

During March WMNF celebrates the Women’s Month. Read about this impact of women in the last decade of music. And all this week WMNF SOTD is going to feature women and bands with women.

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 11 is “Big Wheel” by Shannon and the Clams .

Shannon & The Clams are known for their feel-good, vintage-infused, garage-psych sound. Their sonics go from black and white to technicolor on their forthcoming new album, The Moon Is In the Wrong Place, produced by longtime collaborator Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. Faced with the unimaginable sudden loss of singer-bassist Shannon Shaw’s fiancé, Joe Haener, in a car accident weeks leading up to their wedding, the project is a holistic exploration of grief and celebration of life coupled with the most expansive, exciting songs and arrangements of their celebrated catalog.

Shaw’s bandmates, guitarist Cody Blanchard, keyboard player Will Sprott, and drummer Nate Mahan, rallied behind her to create their most ambitious, emotionally searing work to date. The title is drawn from a conversation in which Haener, an astrology novice, attempted to ask if Mercury was in retrograde. This ominous precognitive statement became the basis for the record.

Shannon and the Clams are playing April 9 at Crowbar. Find out more at https://www.shannonandtheclams.com/

