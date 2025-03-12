Donate Now!
SOTD 3/12/25: Push Go by Poppy

Posted on March 12, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
During March WMNF celebrates the Women’s Month. Read about this impact of women in the last decade of music. And all this week WMNF SOTD is going to feature women and bands with women.

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 12 is “Push Go” by Poppy.

Poppy is an American singer, songwriter, and performance artist known for her genre-defying music and enigmatic persona. With surreal, robotic videos, she gained attention for blending pop aesthetics with unsettling themes. Her early music had a bubblegum pop sound, but she later shifted toward rock, metal, and industrial influences, especially with albums like I Disagree and Flux.

Poppy’s work often explores identity, fame, and digital culture, pushing the boundaries of pop music and performance art. Her distinctive style, combining visual art and music, has earned her a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim for her innovation and originality.

“Push Go” is from Poppy’s album Negative Spaces, which came out last year.

Poppy is playing April 13 at the Ritz More at: https://impoppy.com/

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here. Support by clicking on the Donate Now button above!

