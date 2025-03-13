SOTD 3/13/25: Oh Babe it Ain’t no Lie by Sue Foley

During March WMNF celebrates the Women’s Month. Read about this impact of women in the last decade of music. And all this week WMNF SOTD is going to feature women and bands with women.

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 13, 2025 is “Oh Babe it Ain’t no Lie” by Sue Foley. It is off her 2024 album One Guitar Woman.

Sue Foley is a Canadian blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter known for her fiery guitar playing and deep connection to the blues tradition. Born in Ottawa, Ontario, Foley started playing guitar at a young age, inspired by blues legends like Albert Collins and Memphis Minnie.

Foley was a 2025 Grammy nominee and has earned widespread recognition, winning multiple Maple Blues Awards, including Guitarist of the Year. She has also received a Juno Award for Best Blues Album and several Blues Music Award nominations. In 2023, she won the Blues Music Award for Traditional Blues Female Artist of the Year.

WMNF Marcie Finklestein’s interview of Foley on her Words and Music page.

You can see Sue Foley live at Tropical Heatwave 2025. You can read all about her and listen to her work here.

For more on Tropical Heatwave 2025, including tickets, click here.

