SOTD 3/14/25: Like Magic by K. Melody [Premiere]

During March WMNF celebrates the Women’s Month. Read about this impact of women in the last decade of music. And all this week WMNF SOTD is going to feature women and bands with women.

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 14, 2025 is “Like Magic” by K. Melody, a Tampa-based indie soul artist.

“…is this real or is this just a dream?” -K. Melody

K. Melody, hailing from Tampa, FL, and originally from Atlanta, GA, is an exceptional artist who brings a unique blend of R&B and soul vibes to the music scene. Her smooth calming vocals are gracefully layered over mesmerizing beats. K. Melody finds inspiration in her personal experiences and emotions.

When asked about the inspiration for this song K. Melody said:

I have always been fascinated by our ability to dream, and more specifically, the dreams that I have. I often have dreams that feel so real that I wake up and I’m not sure if I’m still dreaming or not. This song I wrote explores that feeling of experiencing something so intense and incredible that it leaves you wondering, “is this real or is this just a dream?”

Follow K. Melody on Instagram. She streams live on TikTok and Twitch every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights at 9pm.

