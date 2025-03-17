Donate Now!
SOTD 3/17/25: It’s Amazing to Be Young by Fontaines D.C.

Posted on March 17, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
It is St. Patrick’s Day. And while downtown Tampa celebrated on Saturday, Monday March 17, 2025 is a great day for an Irish band. The WMNF Song of the Day is “It’s Amazing to Be Young” by Fontaines D.C.

Fontaines D.C. are WMNF favorites – an Irish post-punk band formed in Dublin in 2014.The band consists of Grian Chatten (vocals), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan III (bass), Tom Coll (drums) and Carlos O’Connell (guitar).

The band members met while attending music college and bonded over a common love of poetry. They began self-releasing singles and performing live regularly, signing to Partisan Records in 2018.

Fontaines D.C. are touring, but the closest they will get to Tampa Bay is Atlanta on April 28. And it is SOLD OUT.

The single “It’s Amazing to Be Young” dropped on streaming services last month and will be available on April 18 on vinyl. More at https://fontainesdc.com.

