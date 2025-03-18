SOTD 3/18/25: The Only Cure for the Blues is the Blues by Lachy Doley

From Ireland yesterday, to Australia today. We don’t know exactly why, but many of our favorite artists come from Down Under. Maybe it is something in the water. We don’t know but we love it. The WMNF Song of the Day for March 18, 2025 is “The Only Cure for the Blues is the Blues” by Lachy Doley, from Adelaide, Australia.

Lachy (Lachlan) Doley is renowned for his electrifying keyboard skills and soulful vocals. Often dubbed the “Jimi Hendrix of the Hammond organ,” Doley brings raw energy and passion to every performance. He primarily plays the Hammond organ and the rare Hohner D6 Whammy Clavinet, an instrument modified with a whammy bar that allows him to bend notes like a guitarist.

Doley’s mastery of these instruments, combined with the constant hard work of touring and his epic soul in the form of blues, funk, and rock, has earned him international acclaim.

Doley is playing this Thursday, March 20th at Murray Hall in Clearwater. It will be an absolutely great time. On this tour Doley says he has an absolute killer sounding Hammond A105 and a beautiful Leslie 45 converted to 2 speed. “Which is screaming” says Doley.

Joining Doley on this US tour, Jackie Barnes on the drums and Ken Perkerwicz on Bass are laying it down.

Want to know a bit more about Lachey Doley and his rare whammy clavinet? Read this recent interview from Music Fest News.

Doley’s most recent album, Live in Paris, came out February 28, 2025, available digitally, CD, and vinyl. More info: https://lachydoley.com

