SOTD 3/19/25: Can O’ Pop by Steve Poltz

Posted on March 19, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
credit Jeff Fansano

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 19, 2025, is “Can O’ Pop” by Steve Poltz.

Steve Poltz has fun on stage. Steve Poltz has fun off stage. Every show has its own vibe. Raucous, joyous, improvisational and always strange. Stellar guitar work and songs that will have you smiling one minute and crying the next.

Born in Halifax Nova Scotia Canada and raised in Southern California and now living in Nashville Tennessee, Steve Poltz tours nonstop and is the surprise sleeper hit of any festival.

If you follow music industry guru Bob Lefsetz, you know he calls ’em like he sees ’em. Lefsetz wrote a glowing review of Poltz.

Run, go see Steve Poltz whenever he’s in your neighborhood. I guarantee you’ll have a great time, I guarantee you’ll be sold, and I can’t say that about almost ANYBODY!

-Bob Lefsetz

Poltz is playing Skipper’s Smokehouse on March 20th.

Learn more at https://poltz.com/

Bonus: Poltz live:

“If galliger and john prine had a baby together it would be this guy.

– Random YouTube commenter

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here. Support by clicking on the Donate Now button above!

