The WMNF Song of the Day for March 20, 2025 is “Different Guy” by The Hails.

The Hails are Robbie Kingsley, Franco Solari, Dylan McCue, Andre Escobar and Zach Levy. They met in Miami, formed in Gainesville before returning to south Florida.

Now with with multiple albums out, The Hails crisscross the country touring and they are playing Crowbar March 28.

For more info on The Hails: https://www.thehailsofficial.com