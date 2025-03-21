Donate Now!
SOTD 3/21/25: Smokin’ Guitar Cat by Julie Black [premiere]

Posted on March 21, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday March 21, 2025 is “Smokin’ Guitar Cat” by New Port Richey, FL based blues, jazz, and soul act Julie Black and Her Band.

“Smokin’ Guitar Cat” drops today and tells the surrealistic story of an Ybor City guitar player who inspires the community with music. In return, the community gratefully sustains the artist by filling his hat.

Julie Black’s upcoming show include:

More info: https://www.julieblackmusic.com

