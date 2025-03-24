SOTD 3/24/25: Bigger Dreams by Murs

The WMNF Song of the Day for Monday March 24, 2025 is “Bigger Dreams” by rapper Murs.

After making music for 30 years, this is his retirement tour. A true rap icon from the sun-drenched streets

credit: Flowizm

of Los Angeles, Murs brings a raw and unfiltered voice to the culture of hip hop. With roots in the vibrant indie scene of the late 90’s and early aughts the legendary MC stands as a testament to authenticity and lyrical brilliance.

He began carving his path with compelling narratives and a distinctive sound with the Living Legends collective. He solidified his own legendary status in 2004 with the release of his album Murs 3:16 produced by 9th Wonder on jewel runner El-P’s label Def Jux. From there he was picked up by Warner Bros. where he released Murs For President.

Murs w/ Platinum Max performing at New World on March 28.