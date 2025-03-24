Donate Now!
SOTD 3/24/25: Bigger Dreams by Murs

Posted on March 24, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for Monday March 24, 2025 is “Bigger Dreams” by rapper Murs.

After making music for 30 years, this is his retirement tour. A true rap icon from the sun-drenched streets

credit: Flowizm

of Los Angeles, Murs brings a raw and unfiltered voice to the culture of hip hop. With roots in the vibrant indie scene of the late 90’s and early aughts the legendary MC stands as a testament to authenticity and lyrical brilliance. 

He began carving his path with compelling narratives and a distinctive sound with the Living Legends collective. He solidified his own legendary status in 2004 with the release of his album Murs 3:16 produced by 9th Wonder on jewel runner El-P’s label Def Jux. From there he was picked up by Warner Bros. where he released Murs For President.

Murs w/ Platinum Max performing at New World on March 28.

