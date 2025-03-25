SOTD 3/25/25: Gemini by The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble [premiere]

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 25, 2025 is “Gemini” by the San Diego funk/jazz outfit, The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble.

SFSE: photo: Kristy Walker

In Latin, the word Gemini denotes “two together” or “twins”. In astrological terms, Geminis are noted for, amongst other things, being curious and versatile. For San Diego’s 9-piece (mostly) instrumental combo The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble (SFSE), Jazz and Funk have always been the two genres that they’ve consistently and effectively melded together, forming the bedrock of their sound. Exercising their stylistic curiosity and versatility, they’ve expanded upon this foundation on their new 11-song long player for Colemine Records.

With their current lineup of Tim Felten on keys, Jake Najor on drums, Omar Lopez on bass, Kiko Cornejo Jr on conga/percussion, Aquiles “Lito” Magana on guitar, Wili Fleming on trombone, Sheryll Felten on percussion, and both Jesse Audelo & Travis Klein on saxophone & flute, SFSE maintains their commitment to keeping it funky, but dares to go where they haven’t gone before and, as a result, breaks intriguing new ground in their overall sound

The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble to drop their new studio album “Gemini” March 28th via Colemine Records.

More info: https://www.sfsemusic.com/