SOTD 3/26/25: High Beaming by Skeggs

Posted on March 26, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for March 26, 2025 is “High Beaming” by Skeggs.

Skegss are an Australian surf and garage rock duo originally from Byron Bay in New South Wales, who formed in 2014. The band’s line-up consists of Jonny Lani (drums) and Ben Reed (vocals, guitar, bass).

The Skeggs are playing The Ritz Ybor tonight with Twen. For more information: https://skegss.com/

