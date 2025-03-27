Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 3/27/25: Heaven by the Michigan Rattlers

Posted on March 27, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 27, 2025 is “Heaven” by the Michigan Rattlers.

The Michigan Rattlers are an American folk-rock band originating from Petoskey, Michigan. Their music blends elements of country, folk, and rock, drawing inspiration from artists such as AC/DC, CCR, Bob Seger, and Bruce Springsteen.

The group consists of childhood friends Graham Young (guitar), Adam Reed (bass), Christian Wilder (piano), and Tony Audia (drums).

The Michigan Rattlers are playing at Skippers on April 19. Tickets here

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here. Support by clicking on the Donate Now button above!

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD 3/26/25: High Beaming by Skeggs

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 26, 2025...

Local media powerhouses join forces: WMNF and The Gabber announce content sharing partnership

In a strategic move to strengthen local journalism, WMNF 88.5FM...

SOTD 3/25/25: Gemini by The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble [premiere]

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 25, 2025...

Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM

The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Richard Wolff Economic Update
Player position: