SOTD 3/27/25: Heaven by the Michigan Rattlers

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 27, 2025 is “Heaven” by the Michigan Rattlers.

The Michigan Rattlers are an American folk-rock band originating from Petoskey, Michigan. Their music blends elements of country, folk, and rock, drawing inspiration from artists such as AC/DC, CCR, Bob Seger, and Bruce Springsteen.

The group consists of childhood friends Graham Young (guitar), Adam Reed (bass), Christian Wilder (piano), and Tony Audia (drums).

The Michigan Rattlers are playing at Skippers on April 19. Tickets here.

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here. Support by clicking on the Donate Now button above!