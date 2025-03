The WMNF Song of the Day for March 28, 2026 is “City Cook” by Caravan Palace.

Caravan Palace is a French electro-swing band based in Paris. The band’s influences include Django Reinhardt, Vitalic, Lionel Hampton, and Daft Punk.

They are playing in Orlando April 16, 2025 House of Blues.

More info at: https://www.caravanpalace.com