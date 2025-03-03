SOTD 3/3/25: Talk To Me by The Record Company 

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 3, 2025 is “Talk To Me” by The Record Company.

The Record Company is a blues rock band from Los Angele that tours all over. The members are Chris Vos (guitar, lead vocals), Alex Stiff (bass, backing vocals), and Marc Cazorla (drums, backing vocals).

The Record Company’s high energy show tore up the stage at Tropical Heatwave 2024. As a reminder, Tropical Heatwave 2025 is May 10. More info at: https://www.tropicalheatwave.org/

Find out more about The Record Company at: https://therecordcompany.net/