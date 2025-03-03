Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 3/3/25: Talk To Me by The Record Company 

Posted on March 3, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 3, 2025 is “Talk To Me” by The Record Company.

The Record Company is a blues rock band from Los Angele that tours all over. The members are Chris Vos (guitar, lead vocals), Alex Stiff (bass, backing vocals), and Marc Cazorla (drums, backing vocals).

The Record Company’s high energy show tore up the stage at Tropical Heatwave 2024. As a reminder, Tropical Heatwave 2025 is May 10. More info at: https://www.tropicalheatwave.org/

Find out more about The Record Company at: https://therecordcompany.net/

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

TwinkVision: Pride @ The Village Brings Joy, Advocacy, and Unforgettable Performances to Pinellas Park

On March 1st, Pride @ The Village returned to Studios @ 5663, after a...

TwinkVision: Watermark OUT News’ WONDER Award Celebration

The Watermark OUT News’ WONDER Awards lit up Cocktail St. Pete on Friday, February 28,...

Will You Play Everlong!? – Peace Cult

Enjoy the in-your-face, indie/punk styling of Peace Cult on this...

Latin Grammy winner Cheo to heat up WMNF 88.5 Tropical Heatwave 2025

In an exciting announcement for music lovers, Latin Grammy winner...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Sustainable Living
Player position: