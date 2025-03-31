SOTD 3/31/25: Portal by Datagram

We are fortunately to have such a diverse music scene in Southwest Florida. We have everything from metal to hiphop, from jazz to jam, from folk, to electronic. The WMNF Song of the Day for March 31 is “Portal” by Datagram, a Tampa-based electronic musician.

As its name suggests, ‘Portal’ transports the listener from one dimension to another, listen after listen. Tunnels of light spiral and refract; shimmering and sparkling with color and energy.

Similar to all of Datagram productions, the track showcases tactile hardware pulses and nuanced modular sequences. House rhythms transmutate to electro-syncopation with silky accuracy.

Enjoy the view from your space capsule as galaxies of sunbeams pass by your window, washing over you with a glowing warmth, leading you further down the sonic wormhole.

“Portal” is released on Image Research Records.

Follow Datagram on Instagram.