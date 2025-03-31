Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 3/31/25: Portal by Datagram

Posted on March 31, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

We are fortunately to have such a diverse music scene in Southwest Florida. We have everything from metal to hiphop, from jazz to jam, from folk, to electronic. The WMNF Song of the Day for March 31 is “Portal” by Datagram, a Tampa-based electronic musician.

As its name suggests, ‘Portal’ transports the listener from one dimension to another, listen after listen. Tunnels of light spiral and refract; shimmering and sparkling with color and energy.

Similar to all of Datagram productions, the track showcases tactile hardware pulses and nuanced modular sequences. House rhythms transmutate to electro-syncopation with silky accuracy.

Enjoy the view from your space capsule as galaxies of sunbeams pass by your window, washing over you with a glowing warmth, leading you further down the sonic wormhole.

“Portal” is released on Image Research Records.

Follow Datagram on Instagram.

Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD 3/28/25: City Cook by Caravan Palace

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 28, 2026...

“BEING STUCK IN PLACE” ON MORNING ENERGY

“Growth is painful. Change is painful. But nothing is as...

SOTD 3/27/25: Heaven by the Michigan Rattlers

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 27, 2025...

SOTD 3/26/25: High Beaming by Skeggs

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 26, 2025...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Healthy Steps Show with Dr. Fred Harvey
Player position: