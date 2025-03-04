SOTD 3/4/25: So Damn Good by Jon Cleary

Today is Mardi Gras, the last day of Carnival celebrated in New Orleans and around the world. So we have some good old French Quarter music on tap. The WMNF Song of the Day for March 4, 2025 is “So Damn Good” by Jon Cleary.

Grammy Award winner Jon Cleary is bringing that Fat Tuesday sound with his Absolute Monster Gentlemen. This all-star big band recorded in his home studio in the Bywater neighborhood.

Monster Gentlemen consists of Cornell Williams and A.J. Hall anchoring the band on bass and drums, respectively. They are joined by Nigel Hall (Lettuce) on Hammond organ, Pedro Segundo (Ronnie Scott’s All Stars) on percussion, Xavier Lynn (MonoNeon, Ledisi) on guitar, and an all-star horn section of Aaron Narcisse (Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra), Charlie Halloran (Squirrel Nut Zippers, Preservation Hall All Stars) and Jason Mingledorff (Galactic). (photo credit: Steve Rapport).

Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen to release their new studio album “The Bywater Sessions” on April 25th via Well Kept Secret to coincide with New Orleans Jazz Fest.

Learn more at: https://www.joncleary.com

(album release video)