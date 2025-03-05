SOTD 3/5/25: Waves by MADWOMAN

The WMNF Song of the Day for March 5, 2025 is “Waves” by MADWOMAN a psychedelic indie band hailing from the swampy metropolis of Gainesville, Florida.

Started in a garage by songwriter and vocalist Leni Luna and guitarist Chandler Mcfarland, MADWOMAN’s sound has evolved from raw neo-soul into a kaleidoscope of diverse influences. Other members of the band include Riley Sechrest, Samuel Arnold, Nathan “Nater” Hutto.

With a live set that ranges in emotion from raucous and energetic to intimate and personal, MADWOMAN has started to weave its own unique thread into the time-honored tapestry of independent music created by “the mad ones – the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved…”

As MADWOMAN shared on Instagram, The process of making “Waves” was a way for Luna deal with recurrent panic attacks. As she said “to surrender, move through, and liberate myself from my feelings of powerlessness, and I hope it does the same for you ❤️.” And the result is gorgeous.

Madwoman has played Gasparilla Music Festival, Hulaween, Flipturn’s Playground Fest, Heartwood Music Festival, and more. They are next playing Gainesville Indie Night on March 29 with Rohna, The Nancys, and Noise Next Door. Tix here.

More info at: https://www.madwomanband.com

Check out this AMAZING video for Waves, shot at Gainesville Movement Studio.

