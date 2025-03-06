Donate Now!
SOTD 3/6/25: The Thing at Hand by Ani DiFranco

Posted on March 6, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for March 6 is “The Thing at Hand” by Ani DiFranco.

Ani DiFranco is a prolific singer-songwriter, guitarist, and activist known for her fiercely independent approach to music. She emerged in the early 1990s as a strong voice in folk and alternative music, blending elements of punk, jazz, and spoken word into her distinctive style. DiFranco’s sharp, poetic lyrics often tackle themes of feminism, social justice, and personal introspection, earning her a dedicated following.

Born in 1970 in Buffalo, New York, DiFranco started her own label, Righteous Babe Records, at just 19 years old. This move allowed her to maintain complete artistic control over her work, setting a precedent for independent musicians. Over the course of her career, she has released more than 20 studio albums, including Not a Pretty Girl (1995), Little Plastic Castle (1998), and Binary (2017).

DiFranco’s impact extends beyond music—she is an outspoken activist for LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, and reproductive freedom. Her commitment to grassroots activism is reflected in her lyrics and public engagements.

DiFranco is playing at Jannus Live on March 9. Info here.

More info: https://anidifranco.com/ including her active Patreon.

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here. Support SOTD here.

