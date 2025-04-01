SOTD 4/1/25: Muddy Water by Zach Person

The WMNF Song of the day for April 1st, 2025 is Rose Marie by Tampa native, Slim Whitman:

April Fools!

The ACTUAL WMNF Song of the Day for April 1, 2025 is “Muddy Water” by Zach Person.

Zach Person is an American, indie rock artist and guitarist based in Austin, Texas, who is considered to be “the future of American indie music -the illegitimate love child of The Black Keys and Lenny Kravitz.” Zach is a House of Blues Music Forward Foundation Alumnus, who is known for his contemporary, pop-rock approach to blues and American roots music.

“Muddy Water” is from Zach Person’s most recent album, Let’s Get Loud. Zach Person is playing the WMNF Tropical Heatwave May 10! Get tickets and learn more here.

Read more about Zach Person here and visit his site here.

