SOTD 4/10/25: Shine from Gold by the Wire Birds

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 10, 2025 is “Shine from Gold” from The Wire Birds, a chamber folk group from Gainesville, FL.

If you, dear reader, are unfamiliar with “chamber folk” it is understandable because it doesn’t get the level of support from the industrial-music complex that K-pop or shoegaze does. Chamber folk is known for its elegant and ornate style of arrangement and production that present traditional cultural via various orchestral instrumentation such as woodwinds and stringed instruments.

The Wire Birds are not the only chamber folk in the world, but the are best example within a couple hour’s drive of WMNF and they have lovely, lovely voices and touching lyrics.

The members of The Wire Birds’ “Shine From Gold” are Dan Stepp (guitar/vocal), Cate Hancock (viola), Dan Hardwick (cello), Lauran Roberts (violin), Emma Rynear (vocals), and Gabi Shapiro (bass). The group also includes Andre Cox (violin) and Maurya Dickerson (violin).

The Wire Birds play April 13th at the Spring Arts Festival, at Santa Fe College. Also they are playing Lightnin’ Salvage on May 8th 6-9 and all 3 days of the Florida Folk Festival May 23-25.

The Wire Birds have a new album coming out soon! We need to get them to come down to play at WMNF sometime in 2025, hinted at a vinyl release. 🙏

Follow them: https://www.instagram.com/thewirebirds_gnv/

Here The Wire Birds perform on WUFT Amplified:

