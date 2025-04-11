SOTD 4/11/25: Nesting Dolls by In Transit

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 11, 2025 is “Nesting Dolls” by In Transit an Indie/Prog/Post-Hardcore band from Bradenton, Fl.

In Transit is Ben Bakker (Vocals & Guitar), Adam Byers (Guitar & Vocals), Matt Roback (Bass) Keith Krusch (Keys), and Alex Frazzoni (Drums).

“Nesting Dolls” is on In Transit’s newest album Illusionary that came out last year on Ashtray Monument.

In Transit is playing Monufest 2025 tomorrow April 12 in New Port Richey, Tickets here. They are joined by former SOTDers Pohgoh, The Pilot Waves, and many other bands.