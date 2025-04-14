Donate Now!
SOTD 4/14/25 Pony by Slothrust

Posted on April 14, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for April 14 is “Pony” by Slothrust. This is Slothrust’s version of the Ginuwine song.

Slothrust consists of Leah Wellbaum (vocals, guitar) and Will Gorin (drums). Wellbaum and Gorin first began collaborating as students at Sarah Lawrence College. After performing in various school groups, including Wellbaum’s “Slothbox”, the two joined to create music with a “heavier” sound.

Slothrust is playing April 17 at Crowbar with Weakened Friends and Bad Bad Things

More info at: https://www.slothrust.com

