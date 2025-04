April is Environmental Awareness Month at WMNF. The station plays songs and hosts discussion about topics that concern how we relate to planet earth.

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 15, 2025 is “Feels like Summer” by Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino. The song discusses climate change, the water crisis, artificial intelligence, air pollution and other topics.

Smith College has a short essay about the climate message of “Feels Like Summer” that you can read here.