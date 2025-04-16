Donate Now!
SOTD 4/16/25: Hold Me Up (Thank you) by Khruangbin

Posted on April 16, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for April 16, 2025 is “Hold Me Up (Thank you)” by Khruangbin.

Khruangbin, the Houston-based trio known for their genre-blending instrumental sound, returned in 2024 with their fourth studio album, A La Sala. The title, Spanish for “to the room,” reflects the album’s intimate and inviting atmosphere, crafted during the pandemic period.

Khruangbin photo by By Raph_PH – APEVicPark270518-29

The album showcases Khruangbin’s signature blend of global influences, weaving together elements of Iranian rock, Jamaican dub, and Thai funk . Tracks like today’s SOTD highlight their ability to create lush, mid-tempo soundscapes that are both soothing and engaging. The trio’s cohesive interplay is evident throughout, with Mark Speer’s reverb-laden guitar melodies, Laura Lee’s steady basslines, and Donald “DJ” Johnson’s dynamic drumming.

Their live shows, characterized by engaging stage presence and visually appealing setups, have further solidified their reputation. They are playing Clearwater Sound with Helado Negro this Friday April 18th. As of right now, lawn tickets are still available.

Fore more info visit: https://www.khruangbin.com/

Fore more info visit: https://www.khruangbin.com/

