SOTD 4/17/25: Agadez by Etran de L’Aïr

Posted on April 17, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for April 17, 2025 is “Agadez” by Etran de L’Aïr.

photo by Abdoulmoumouni Hamid

Etran de L’Aïr is a dynamic desert blues band hailing from Agadez, Niger. Formed in the late 1990s, the group consists of members from the same extended family and takes its name from the Tamasheq phrase meaning “Stars of the Aïr,” a reference to the Aïr Mountains near their home.

Renowned for their hypnotic guitar work and upbeat rhythms, Etran de L’Aïr blends traditional Tuareg melodies with modern electric sounds, creating a vibrant, celebratory energy that’s become their signature.

Their 2022 album Agadez brought them international acclaim, capturing the essence of Saharan joy and community. In 2024, Etran de L’Aïr released100% Sahara Guitar.

You can read more about them at this recent Bandcamp article. You can find additional music and videos at https://sahelsounds.com/artists/etran-de-lair/.

Etran de L’Aïr are playing w/ Rich Ruth @ Bayboro Brewing Co. April 30th!! Do not sleep on this show! We are lucky to have them!

