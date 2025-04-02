SOTD 4/2/25: Your Song by Billy Paul

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 2, 2025 is “Your Song” the Elton John Cover by Billy Paul.

Paul Williams AKA “Billy Paul” was an American soul singer, known for his pop, soul, and funk styles with electronic and psychedelic influences. He was one of the many artists associated with the Philadelphia soul sound created by Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, and Thom Bell.

Paul was identified by his diverse vocal style, which ranged from mellow and soulful to low and raspy. Questlove of the Roots equated Paul with Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder, calling him “one of the criminally unmentioned proprietors of socially conscious post-revolution ’60s civil rights music.”

“Your Song” is just one of the songs you can see performed live this Saturday at the WMNF Elton John Tribute show at Skipper’s Smokehouse.