SOTD 4/21/25: Keep Me in Mind by Kelly Finnigan ft. Renaldo Domino

Posted on April 21, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for April 21st, 2025 is “Keep Me in Mind” by Kelly Finnigan ft. Renaldo Domino.

Kelly Finnigan credit: Mitch LaGrow

Kelly Finningan is a psychedelic soul singer from California. He is the producer & frontman of the famed group The Monophonics. Renaldo Domino is a Chicago Soul Legend. The two team up for their version of the Samson & Delilah 1967 song. The two bring depth of soul that sounds as timeless as the original.

“Keep Me In Mind” dropped April 8th via Colemine Records. The 7″ vinyl 45 will be available on May 23rd.

Dedicated SOTD readers will remember that Finnigan previously had a SOTD during Christmas.

Learn more about Kelly Finnigan and Renaldo Domino.

