SOTD 4/23/25: Tom by Lunar Vacation

Posted on April 23, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for April 23, 2025 is “Tom” by Lunar Vacation.

Lunar Vacation are an American indie rock band started in 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. The band consists of Gep Repasky, on vocals and guitar, Maggie Geeslin, on guitar, Matteo DeLurgio, on keyboard and various percussion, Connor Dowd, on drums and Ben Wulkan on Bass.

“Tom” is from Lunar Vacation’s 2024 album Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire.

Lunar Vacation are playing Crowbar on TONIGHT. Tix here.

Learn more here: lunarvacationband.com

PS: We’d love to see Lunar Vacation perform with Moon Duo. That would be out of this world. 🙂

